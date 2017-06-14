Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Tyson Foods set to Recall More than 2.4 Million Pounds of Chicken Products

Research Desk Line-up: Hormel Foods Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN). The Company announced on June 12, 2017, that it would recall more than 2.4 million pounds of their chicken products containing ready-to-eat breaded chicken. A total of eight products from Tyson Foods are included in the notice which asks for the recall. The Company has confirmed that there have been no confirmed cases of illness related to the recall. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Meat Products industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on May 25, 2017, its financial results for Q2 FY17. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on Hormel Foods when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on TSN; also brushing on HRL. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=TSN

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=HRL

Prospects of the Recall

On June 09, 2017, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service directed Tyson Foods to take back all its products whose label does not indicate the presence of milk which is a known allergen. On June 06, 2017, Tyson Foods received a notification from a supplier of its ingredients that the bread crumbs used in products contained milk. This also accounts to mislabeling of products and undeclared allergens.

All the products having the number "P-1325" inside the USDA mark of inspection have been removed from the shelves. Tyson Foods records show that the products were purchased in bulk by various schools through its commercial channels. According to USDA, all products were sold in Massachusetts, USA.

The buyers are advised by USDA to throw away the products or return them to the stores. These products were packed by Tyson Foods between 17 August, 2016 and 14 January, 2017.

Recalled Products

Tyson Foods sells a variety of frozen chicken products, most of which come in America's favorite nugget form. The recalled products include 31.86-lb bulk cases of Tyson fully cooked, whole grain strip-shaped Chicken Pattie, 31.05-lb Tyson Fully Cooked Chicken Pattie, 30.6-lb Tyson fully cooked, whole grain breaded chicken patties, 30.6-lb Tyson fully cooked, whole grain chunk-shaped breaded chicken patties, 20.0-lb Tyson fully cooked, breaded chicken patties, 20-lb spare time, fully cooked breaded chicken patties, and 20-lb Spare time, fully cooked chicken Pattie.

Tyson Food's Growth Prospects

Tyson Foods, one of the world's largest food companies, serves customers throughout the US and approximately 115 countries. It currently has a workforce of approximately 114,000 employees working to deepen the commitment to a more sustainable food system. Tyson Foods now wants to innovate and develop new solutions for healthier food, healthier animals, healthier workplaces, and a healthier environment. With this initiative, it will develop a long-term opportunity to grow and increase profits sustainably. Tyson Foods look forward to expanding "No Antibiotics Ever" chicken offerings for which it is already the world's leading producer. It also includes the establishment of strategic partnerships to set science-based sustainability goals and further continuing the third-party audits of farms to confirm the humane treatment of chickens.

On May 22, 2017, Tyson teamed up with the World Resources Institute (WRI) to develop the sustainable solutions for its supply chain. This collaboration with WRI was done to reach attainable goals rooted in science. It will provide Tyson Foods the opportunity to reduce environmental impact of its production units over time.

Previous Recalls By Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, albeit being one of the largest US chicken product manufacturers, has had its share of issues from its Fresh meats division which holds a market leading position in the beef and pork segments. Tyson currently processes 35 million chickens, 415,000 pigs, and 125,000 head of cattle every week at about 100 food production units it hold across the world. The Company primarily operates through 4 business segments, namely: beef, chicken, prepared foods, and pork.

Beef is the major contributor of Tyson's revenue (40%), followed by chicken products (30%), and the rapidly-growing ready-to-eat products which contributed 20% of revenues. Additionally, the contribution from its pork products stood at 10% of revenue.

On July 18, 2016, Tyson produced five and twenty-pound bags of its "Panko Chicken Nuggets", where the larger size was produced to be sold for institutional use in Pennsylvania. These bags were sold by Tyson's commercial partner Costco's stores. On September 27, 2016, Tyson Foods received a notice from USDA directing it to recall 132,520 pounds of chicken because of the presence of some sort of plastic shrapnel inside the nuggets. The Company received the update from a customer, and acted instantly upon the news, citing its dedication towards achievement of better health.

Last Close Stock Review

Tyson Foods' share price finished yesterday's trading session at $62.38, advancing 1.81%. A total volume of 2.34 million shares exchanged hands. The Company's stock price advanced 7.11% in the last one month, 0.74% in the past six months, and 4.09% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 1.13%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 12.95 and has a dividend yield of 1.44%. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $22.33 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily