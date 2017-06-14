Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2017) - Bearing Lithium Corp. (TSXV: BRZ) (OTCQB: BRGRF) (FRANKFURT: B6K1) ("Bearing" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into shareholder lock-up agreements with certain Li3 Energy shareholders, representing an aggregate 326 million shares or 60.5%, to vote in favour of the pending acquisition. Bearing has entered into lock-up agreements with main Li3 Energy shareholders including POSCO Canada Ltd. (a subsidiary of Korean steel conglomerate, POSCO [NYSE:PKX]) representing 23.5%, Li3 management representing 9.7%, and other shareholders representing 27.3%.

Jeremy Poirier, President & CEO of Bearing Lithium, stated "as we continue to work with the SEC to finalize the F-4 registration statement, obtaining over 60% shareholder support, particularly including major shareholder POSCO, continues to pave the way towards a speedy closing. We are very appreciative for this achievement prior to the upcoming Li3 shareholder vote, which will be announced in short order. In the meantime, we are pleased with the progress of MSB (project manager and shareholder) on the work program being executed with Worley Parsons for the various phases of the Maricunga project, including the upcoming resource update."

"I am very thankful to our key shareholders, who have stood beside us through very tough times at Li3. This support for the transaction with Bearing shows we all have aligned interests to maximize shareholder value for our Maricunga asset," commented Patrick Cussen, Chairman of Li3 Energy.

Bearing is an exploration and development company. The Li3 Definitive Agreement will enable it to acquire an interest in the advanced-stage Maricunga project located in Chile, which represents one of the highest-grade development opportunities in the Americas. Assuming completion of the transactions contemplated by the Li3 Definitive Agreement, Bearing will have an undivided 17.7% interest in the project with all expenditures through to the delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) fully-funded by its joint-venture partners. The Maricunga Project has had in excess of US$25 million of exploration to date.

