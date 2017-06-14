NEW YORK, 2017-06-14 14:21 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ), the world's leading provider of market technology, was selected as 'Best Market Surveillance Product' in the 2017 OpRisk Awards. Nasdaq received the award for its SMARTS Surveillance technology, which enables customers to proactively mitigate potential market abuse and conduct risk.



The awards aim to showcase excellence in operational risk management, regulation and risk management service provision. Entries are judged by a carefully selected panel of op risk practitioners and other industry experts.



"Being named 'Best Market Surveillance Product' by OpRisk is an important achievement for Nasdaq," said Valerie Bannert-Thurner, SVP & Head of Risk & Surveillance Solutions, Nasdaq. "As regulatory authorities continue to raise the stakes, having systematic controls and surveillance procedures in place has become ever more critical in protecting company reputations worldwide and effectively managing operational risk from a regulatory perspective. Nasdaq is committed to maintaining a fair, transparent and safe global marketplace and ensuring that firms have the tools to do so as well."



The SMARTS Trade Surveillance technology leverages over 22 years of experience to create meaningful alerts that analyze complexities in trading across asset classes and trading venues. The technology automates the detection, investigation and analysis of potentially abusive or disorderly trading, to help improve the overall efficiency of the surveillance organization and reduce cost, even as market complexity and new regulations increase.



SMARTS has been the industry benchmark for real-time, cross-market, cross-asset surveillance for 22+ years. Used by over 3500 compliance professionals around the world, SMARTS solutions currently power surveillance at 47 marketplaces, 17 regulators and 140+ market participants. A SaaS solution covering all asset classes, the technology enables surveillance professionals to monitor trading across 140+ venues globally.



About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.



Media Relations Contact: David Augustsson +46 (0)8405 6135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com