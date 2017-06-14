

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands (NWL) said Wednesday that it will reaffirm its fiscal year 2017 outlook during its presentation tomorrow at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference in Paris, France.



The company still expects normalized earnings per share to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.20 for fiscal year 2017. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.11 per share for fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company reaffirmed 2017 net sales guidance of $14.52 billion to $14.72 billion, representing 9.5 percent to 11 percent growth, and core sales growth guidance of 2.5 to 4.0 percent. Analysts expect revenue of $14.75 billion for the the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX