The State Capital of Düsseldorf and the Region Are Offering a Varied Programme for the Grand Départ Düsseldorf 2017

DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mayor Thomas Geisel met fellow mayors for the Tour summit II

The Tour is on its way - and the region is looking forward to it. In the Tour towns from Düsseldorf to Aachen the last preparations are under way.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523270/City_of_Dusseldorf_Tour.jpg )



Not only in the host city of Düsseldorf, but also in the Tour towns of the region, the preparations for the events surrounding the Grand Départ Düsseldorf 2017 are running at full speed. The municipalities located on the route of the 2nd stage are eagerly awaiting the start of the Tour de France. At the second Tour summit, on Thursday Düsseldorf's Mayor Thomas Geisel and his fellow mayors presented the programme in their towns.

Düsseldorf is already providing various hotspots for the 1st stage on Saturday, 1 July with a stage programme, LED transmissions and catering offers along the route. For the 2nd stage, which starts in Düsseldorf and even passes through the state capital a second time in the course of the race, the town is also organising a varied programme along the route. On top of this, on both days there will be events by sports clubs, district initiatives and commercial providers - more than 60 clubs, organisations and individuals have registered in the office for civic engagement with their actions for 2 July.

Mayor Thomas Geisel: "Whether it's sport, join-in activities, relaxed picnics, parties or live music: Düsseldorf is celebrating the return of the Tour de France to Germany with a diverse programme that offers something for everyone. In addition, on both days, the races can be followed on a total of ten LED screens. We have put together the most important information and programme items in an extensive programme guide." It is available free of charge in the town hall and the citizens' centres, as well as online under www.duesseldorf.de/letour

To the online version: https://www.duesseldorf.de/index.php?id=700022632&tx_pld_frontpage%5Bnews%5D=14726

Contact:

Landeshauptstadt Düsseldorf

Amt für Kommunikation

Kerstin Jäckel-Engstfeld

Telefon: +49-211-8993131

E-Mail: presse@duesseldorf.de

http://www.duesseldorf.de