FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- VPR Brands, LP (OTC PINK: VPRB), a market leader specializing in vaporizers and accessories for essential oils, cannabis concentrates, and extracts will have a presentation table at the Marcum MicroCap Conference taking place at the Grand Hyatt New York on June 15th and 16th.

"This conference attracts the who's who in the microcap space all coming together in a friendly and professional environment. In a short time the Marcum Conference has become one of the best attended investor conferences of its kind," said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands, LP. "We will be handing out company literature and showcasing our products on a table top display throughout the whole event on the conference level floor and look forward to networking and gaining awareness within the microcap investment community."

"As the cannabis investment opportunities mature and investors become more educated about the industry I believe it is important for us to attend these conferences, which will place our company and products in front of the microcap investment community. I believe having the presentation table will allow us to best network and create positive awareness of our company and brands," said Dan Hoff, COO of VPR Brands, LP.

About Marcum MicroCap Conference

The Marcum MicroCap Conference is presented by Marcum LLP, a top national accounting and advisory firm and the #7 ranked SEC practice in the U.S. Since its launch in 2012, this event has become a nationally recognized forum for publicly traded companies with less than $500 million in market capitalization to network with fund managers and high net worth investors who focus on small cap equities. More than 2,000 participants from all segments of the microcap market attend the Marcum MicroCap Conference each year, including venture and lower middle-market private equity investors, institutional investors, investment bankers, and buy- and sell-side analysts.

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids. Vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com and www.vapehoneystick.com

