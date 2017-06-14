NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (OTC: RBNW), a diversified corporation with markets in energy-saving technologies of LED lighting, solar and wind energy, is pleased to announce it has contracted with a large contract electronic assembly corporation in the San Francisco Bay area to retrofit with LED lighting both the indoor and outdoor facilities of the corporation's main campus.

The initial LED retrofit will be indoor, for both the office and production areas of the facility, with the outdoor areas of the campus to follow.

"LED lighting brings down energy costs directly with more efficient energy usage over outmoded technologies, and additionally, by constantly improving LED products with more advanced chip designs," points out CEO Donald MacIntyre. "These newer LEDs produce the same light intensity at lower wattage, lessening energy costs to customers even further over the life of the lighting. Renewable Energy and Power constantly researches the design and output of the chips being used in the product it provides, giving our customers the most advanced designs for the greatest possible savings on their energy bills. Additionally, the newest chips also produce the most satisfying lighting."

Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.'s extensive engineering background in both the design and manufacture of power supplies (fixtures), and associated thermal management (bulbs) gives the company an almost unique ability to investigate the engineering qualities of its LED lighting products to maximize customer satisfaction.

The Company website, www.reappower.com, illustrates the important services and products Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (REAP) provides to the Green Energy market to make it competitive with fossil fuels by employing proprietary new technologies in combination with existing solar and wind-power electric generation and LED lighting. REAP functions in both domestic and international markets that are in vigorous growth stages with long-term prospects. Federal and state legislation in the United States, including many tax incentives, are driving businesses and consumers to replace older technologies with the new solar and LED alternatives offered by REAP.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

