WESTON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 --Petrone Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: PFWI), a leader in the hospitality industry with global operations capabilities, announces its official purchase of inventory to meet the increased demand in the European and India Marketplace. PFWI's founder, Victor Petrone, has spent over 20 years building a significant global network of institutional hospitality industry buyers (hotels, resorts and restaurants). PFWI is the exclusive importer and distributor for renowned brands. PFWI focuses as an importer and distributor throughout Europe and India for hospitality solutions for the finest hotels, restaurants and design firms worldwide, offering the hospitality industry an eclectic mix of materials and chic product options. This new inventory will increase PFWI revenue for the next two quarters at a rate faster than the company had previously projected.

Mr. Petrone believes that the potential for restauranteurs, hoteliers and design firms to easily access the products of PFWI is key; therefore, inventory in the market place is key. Growth in Q1 17 has increased by over 150% from Q1 16 predicated in large part on increasing standards of living and traveling in India, and other developing countries, making restaurant and hotel venues frequented while a recovery in the housing markets in the US and Western Europe, along with rebounding consumer confidence levels should also bolster sales gains causing global demand for major hoteliers to continue their growth and increase their supply chain requirements.

Petrone Worldwide, Inc. will continue to update both the public and shareholders on a regular basis by way of press releases, financial statements and other SEC disclosures.

About Petrone Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: PFWI):

Petrone Worldwide, Inc. is a leader in the hospitality industry with global operations capabilities. Now providing third party logistics for overseas manufacturing companies attempting to sell their goods in North America, PFWI sells and markets products under its own proprietary name and acts as distributor for a wide variety of companies to the hospitality trade. For more information visit www.petroneworldwide.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov

For further information, please contact:

Victor Petrone

2200 N. Commerce Parkway

Suite 200

Weston, FL 33326

954-529-2000



