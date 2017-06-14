SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCQX: YGYID) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary CLR Roasters has signed an agreement for national representation with Daymon Worldwide (Daymon.com.) which includes CLR's Café La Rica Espresso, Josie's Java House K-Cups, Josie's 12 oz bag program, and Private Label opportunities for both retail and food service. Daymon Worldwide has 45 years of experience and is the largest grocery service provider with 4,683 stores covered by 12,000 associates across the US. It services over 100 of the nation's largest retailers through a network that includes 57 office locations in 27 states.

In addition to the representation of CLR Roasters' company owned brands and private label at retail, Daymon will represent CLR Roasters in 55 major Food Service Accounts across the nation. Daymon Worldwide is one of the industry's leaders in experiential marketing for retailers and brands not only in the US, but around the world. The company performs more than 3 million events each year designed to build brand awareness, inspire conversations and increase the sales of the brands they represent.

"The relationship with Daymon Worldwide has enormous potential to drive awareness for our company owned brands and drive awareness of the capabilities of CLR Roasters as a national provider of a wide range of coffee products both in retail and foods service," stated Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity, the parent company of CLR Roasters. "The team at Daymon are retail experts across all aspects of the supply chain, with the ability to drive the sales process from strategy to execution which drives speed to the store shelf."

"Growing our company-owned brands and the capabilities of our roasting operation is our highest priority and a key component of our strategic plan. I personally have been pursuing a national distribution deal with Daymon Worldwide since the founding of our brands and our roasting facility. This is a milestone event for our company and I am extremely proud to cement a relationship with the leadership team at Daymon," stated Ernesto Aguila President of CLR Roasters."

Daymon Worldwide supports many of the largest and most prestigious retailers including Kroger, Albertson, HEB, Safeway, Costco, Ahold and 7 Eleven.

Acquired in 2011, CLR is a Full-sized coffee roaster division that operates a 50,000 sq. ft. roasting plant and distribution facility. CLR produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands, private label brands, and for Youngevity under JavaFit® and Be the Change Coffee. One hundred percent of the profits from Youngevity Be the Change Coffee support operations for the Youngevity Be The Change Foundation. CLR Roasters maintains the following certifications: USDA Organic, Fair Trade, Café de Colombia (sustainability focused) and OU Kosher. The division has obtained its Safe Quality Food (SQF level) two Certification.

About CLR Roasters

Youngevity's coffee manufacturing division, CLR Roasters, was established in 2001 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary. CLR Roasters is a Full-sized coffee roaster that produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands -- Café La Rica®, Josie's Java House®, and Javalution®; manufactures a variety of private labels for major national chains; and for the direct selling channel under Youngevity International. The company remains one of the largest suppliers in North America to the cruise line industry. CLR was the first entrant into the fortified coffee niche with its Youngevity JavaFit® brand. In May 2014, CLR acquired a coffee plantation and processing facility in Nicaragua, allowing the entity to control coffee production and quality -- from field to cup.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCQX: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company -- offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers proven products from the six top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed during the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. For general information on products and services, please visit us at youngevity.com. Keep up with our activities by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding the potential of the relationship with Daymon Worldwide to drive brand awareness for our company owned brands and drive the awareness of the capabilities of CLR Roasters as a national provider of a wide range of coffee products both in retail and foods service. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the contribution of our relationship with Daymon Worldwide, our ability to drive brand awareness for our company owned brands and drive the awareness of the capabilities of CLR Roasters as a national provider of a wide range of coffee products both in retail and foods, our ability to continue our financial performance and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

