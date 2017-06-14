Datto Selects Finn Partners as Global Agency of Record

Communications Program Designed to Raise Awareness and Drive Preference for the Company's Data Backup, Disaster Recovery, Networking and SaaS Protection Solutions

NEW YORK, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Global communications firm Finn Partners today announced that Datto, Inc., the leading provider of total data protection solutions for businesses around the world, has selected the agency to bolster its awareness and drive preference for its data backup, disaster recovery and networking solutions in North America and Europe.

Datto provides business continuity solutions to secure essential business data for thousands of companies around the world. It helps companies protect their data from ransomware and similar cyberattacks no matter where it resides. The company's solutions are primarily delivered through a network of managed service providers (MSPs) to address the data protection needs of small and midsized businesses.

"Datto has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years, and we needed an agency that could support our communications needs as we continue to expand into additional global markets," stated Peter Rawlinson, chief marketing officer, Datto, Inc. "Finn Partners brought the industry expertise and global reach we need to take our communications to the next level. We felt their perspective on the tech sector was vastly ahead of other agencies we considered."

Finn Partners' technology practice is helping companies like Datto scale their communications needs across the globe through a coordinated approach that leverages tech experts from each of their offices. With more than 100 people focused on the agency's tech clients, the company delivers deep sector expertise led by senior-level executives.

"Datto's technology and solutions are hitting on all cylinders," stated Brian Sinderson, senior partner and NY tech practice lead, Finn Partners. "The company provides its leading-edge solutions to support the needs of their MSP channel partners. We're eager to work with them to demonstrate the value of their tried-and-true solutions - and new innovations - in addressing the IT challenges small- and mid-sized business face every day in protecting their data wherever it resides."

Chantal Bowman-Boyles, Managing Partner, Europe, at Finn Partners, added, "Our ability to fully understand both Datto's technologies and the operational issues they address, while also taking into account Datto's specific route to market, enables us to generate coverage that is carefully positioned to create the most direct, positive impact for the brand and the business. Working across multiple geographies in Europe, we are also able to deliver a consistent, yet locally nuanced voice for the company."

Finn Partners' offices in New York, London and Munich will support Datto's global communications efforts. Finn Partners is partnering with Progress Communications to serve Datto's communications needs in the Benelux countries.

