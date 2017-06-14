Global Laxatives Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Laxatives Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $8.71 billion by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Current product development strategy involves combinatory products involving two or more laxatives
- Advanced and more effective laxatives is required
- High among geriatric population, particularly those under palliative care
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Laxatives Market, By Route of Administration
- Rectal
- Oral
5 Laxatives Market, By Type
- Osmotic Laxatives
- Stimulant Laxatives
- Stool Softener Laxatives
- Bulk Forming Laxatives
6 Laxatives Market, By Form
- Tablets
- Capsules
- Powder
- Suppositories
- Liquids and Gels
7 Laxatives Market, By Distribution Channel
- Hospital & Pharmacies
- Drug store
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
8 Laxatives Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
- AstraZeneca plc
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Bayer AG
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Abbott Laboratories
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
- Braintree Laboratories
- L.P., Purdue Pharma
- Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
