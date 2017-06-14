Global Laxatives Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Laxatives Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $8.71 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



Current product development strategy involves combinatory products involving two or more laxatives

Advanced and more effective laxatives is required

High among geriatric population, particularly those under palliative care

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Laxatives Market, By Route of Administration



Rectal

Oral

5 Laxatives Market, By Type



Osmotic Laxatives

Stimulant Laxatives

Stool Softener Laxatives

Bulk Forming Laxatives

6 Laxatives Market, By Form



Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Suppositories

Liquids and Gels

7 Laxatives Market, By Distribution Channel



Hospital & Pharmacies

Drug store

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

8 Laxatives Market, By Geography



AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline

Abbott Laboratories

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Braintree Laboratories

L.P., Purdue Pharma

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

