TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Canada House Wellness Group Inc. ("Canada House" or the "Company") (CSE: CHV)(CSE: CHV.CN)(CNSX: CHV), which provides guidance towards an improved quality of life through restorative alternatives to conventional treatments, is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing application towards obtaining a Licensed Producer status.

Canada House's Abba Medix division has now been assigned a reviewer for its ACMPR application from Health Canada, towards being issued a License to Produce.

This assignment of a reviewer comes after recent reports from Health Canada that the division intends to streamline the licensing of medical cannabis producers and enable increased production of medical cannabis.

"Health Canada will continue to inspect all facilities before cultivation begins and before a license to sell products to the public is issued. Henceforth, Health Canada will schedule this first inspection after it has determined an application meets the regulatory requirements and it has issued the license to cultivate and once the producer is ready to initiate production in its facility. This approach will help provide successful applicants with a decision on their application as soon as possible while ensuring that all facilities are inspected as cultivation begins," states Health Canada. Please use the following link to read the full article: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/news/2017/05/improving_the_licensingofproductionofcannabisformedicalpurposes.html?=undefined&wbdisable=true

Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (the "Company") is the parent company of 672800 NB Inc. doing business as Marijuana for Trauma Inc., Knalysis Technologies Inc. and Abba Medix Corp. Through their vertically integrated subsidiaries, the Company's goal is to become a marketplace leader in the delivery and support of evidence based, client focused cannabinoid therapy. . For more information please visit www.abbamedix.com, www.mftgroup.ca and www.knalysis.com.

Notice: Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information. Certain statements within this website and related documents pertaining to the Company constitute "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, business plans and/or objectives, sales programs, forecasts and projections, assumptions, expectations, and/or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements". Such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated effects of the Acquisition, regulatory changes, timeliness of government approvals for the granting of permits and licenses, including the final approval to resume trading on the CSE, changes in medical marijuana prices, actual operating performance of facilities, competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the medical marijuana industry generally, including those set out in the Listing Statement. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Boom Capital Markets

Steve Low

647-620-5101

steve@boomcapitalmarkets.com



