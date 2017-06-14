OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (CSE: TBP)(CSE: TBP.CN)(CNSX: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF) today announced that it has appointed Mr. Carl A. Merton to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Merton has over 20 years of financial and business experience, including 10 years experience as a CFO for public companies involved in the capital markets. Beginning with 12 years combined with Ernst & Young and KPMG, he transitioned from the audit stream into financial advisory work, as a Business Valuator, Forensic Accountant and Corporate Finance functions. After leaving KPMG, Mr. Merton joined Atlas Tube Inc., as Vice-President, Special Projects. After assisting in the sale of Atlas Tube, Mr. Merton became the CFO of Reko International Group Inc. In December 2014, Mr. Merton was elected by shareholders as a member of the inaugural Board of Directors of Aphria Inc. Approximately one year later, Mr. Merton resigned as a member of the Board and joined Aphria as its CFO. In his role as CFO, Mr. Merton is responsible for communication with all stakeholders and is a member of the executive management team responsible for the strategic direction of Aphria, as well as leading all acquisition discussions, budgeting, financing, financial reporting and internal controls. Mr. Merton is a Chartered Professional Accountant, a Chartered Accountant and is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Business Valuators (the "CICBV"). He holds a B.Comm. Hon. in Sports Administration from Laurentian University, and has served as a past Chair of both the CICBV and the International Association of Professional Business Valuators. Mr. Merton is currently a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee of Motor City Community Credit Union.

"We are most pleased to welcome Mr. Merton to the board as we continue to work closely with our strategic partner, Aphria in building Tetra as a leading bio-pharmaceutical organization," said Andre Rancourt, Chairman and CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma. "Mr. Merton's tremendous experience as a CFO of publicly listed companies has resulted in raising in excess of $200 million. His vast network both in the U.S. and Canada will be a key factor in the Company's growth. We look forward to working closely with him in building Tetra as a global leader in pharmaceutical cannabis."

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma is a multi subsidiary publicly traded company (CSE: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF) engaged in the development of Bio Pharmaceuticals and Natural Health Products containing Cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements.

Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on combining the traditional methods of medicinal cannabis use with the supporting scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators physicians and insurance companies. More information is available about the company at: www.tetrabiopharma.com.

