The 50 MW Burnoye Solar-2 project will require a total investment of approximately $80 million and will be located in the southern region of Zhambyl.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced it will provide a $44.5 million loan for the 50 MW Burnoye Solar-2 project in Kazakhstan in partnership with Clean Technology Fund (CTF), which will contribute $10 million.

The plant will be located close to the 50 MW Burnoye Solar-1 project in the southern region of Zhambyl. Phase I of the project is the country's first grid-connected PV plant developed under the under the new renewable energy legislation.

Both plants were planned by Samruk Kazyna United Green ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...