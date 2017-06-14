

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Conglomerate General Electric Co. (GE) said that Russell Stokes, current president and CEO of GE Energy Connections, has been appointed president and CEO of GE Power, effective July 3, 2017. He succeeds Steve Bolze, the former president and CEO of GE Power, who has announced his decision to retire.



In his new role, Stokes will lead the integration of the legacy GE Power and Energy Connections businesses into one, power-focused unit called GE Power. Stokes's appointment comes after Bolze, the former president and CEO of GE Power, announced his retirement. Bolze has spent 24 years at GE, and led GE Power for the last 11 years.



Stokes is a 20-year GE veteran. For the past eighteen months, he has led Energy Connections. Prior to this role, Stokes was president and CEO of GE Transportation, where he delivered the best year in the history of the business. He has also held senior roles in GE Lighting and GE Aviation.



GE noted that the new, combined GE Power business, consisting of the legacy GE Power and Energy Connections businesses, will drive better customer focus, fewer redundancies and lower costs.



For the second quarter of 2017, the GE Power and Energy Connections business will report quarterly results as separate businesses, combining as one reporting entity in the third quarter of 2017.



