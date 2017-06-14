LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- GTX Corp (OTC PINK: GTXO), an IoT platform in the personal location wearable and wandering assistive technology business, announces expanding distribution into Hong Kong and Chile, as well as the filing of a new patent for its wearable yet invisible, monitoring and wandering recovery GPS SmartSole®.

"We are excited to be the first company to launch the GPS SmartSole in Chile and expect that this highly innovative, discrete product will bring relief to the many caregivers across Chile who struggle to look after loved ones afflicted with debilitating diseases such as Alzheimer's and Dementia," said Manuel Vargas, one of the founders of Centro de Día Damos Vida.

Founded in 2010, Centro de Día Damos Vida is the first adult day care center established in Chile specializing in people living with dementia disorders such as Alzheimer's, vascular dementia and Lewy body dementia, providing a professional, compassionate and attentive home care program for their clients.

"After several months of testing, we are pleased to begin offering our senior residents the possibility of carrying out their normal lives while being securely and discretely monitored by our caregivers in case they wander and get lost," said Jenny Choi at St James' Settlement in Hong Kong. Founded by the Rt. Rev. Bishop R.O. Hall of the Anglican Church in 1949, St. James' Settlement began as a club for boys and girls and by 2016, had 59 service points in operation across Hong Kong, with around 1,200 staff members to provide a vast range of high quality services for people of different ages and needs.

"Our new alliances in Chile and Hong Kong are part of our global distribution efforts to expand our brand and establish the patented GPS SmartSole® as the premier wandering assistive solution," stated Andrew Duncan, GTX Corp Director of Business Development.

In addition and as part of its ongoing efforts to augment and expand its IP portfolio, GTX recently converted a provisional patent application filed last year into a new utility patent application. The patent application covers certain important manufacturing methods and structures of the GPS SmartSole® while leveraging prior filing dates.

Larry Henneman, GTX's patent attorney, commented, "GTX Corp continues to improve and innovate around the implementation of tracking technology in wearable products like footwear. These 'second level' inventions clearly distinguish the pursuit and commitment of true technology developers, like GTX, from late to the party inventors that attempt to dabble in the field of wearable tech. This application builds upon GTX's ongoing patent strategy to dominate and protect its business in the wearable tracking market with 14 patents already issued and hundreds of claims covering design and utility with priority dates going back to October 2002."

GTX Corp has been at the forefront of wearable tech for over a decade and holds numerous patents in the field of wireless communications and embedding miniaturized electronics inside footwear. With several footwear wearable tech products currently in the market place and more expected out this year, the Company's flagship GPS SmartSole® is a stigma free, safety and security wearable technology solution placed in the wearer's shoes that contain a GPS tracking chip connected through Telefónica SA group's global cellular network that sends location information to the GTX Corp proprietary IoT platform, showing the exact location of the individual wearing them. They come in several trim to fit sizes for both men and women, are water resistant, made with the highest quality German electronic components and assembled in Rhode Island, U.S.A.

The patented GPS SmartSole® is a non-visible tracking device, initially created as a wander guard recovery solution for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism or traumatic brain injury, designed to monitor the location and whereabouts of people afflicted with cognitive memory disorders who have a tendency to wander, become lost or disoriented. They can also be used by people at risk of kidnapping, such as government employees, journalists and corporate executives.

