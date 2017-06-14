ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Noble®, the global leader in biopharma onboarding and device training, announces the hiring of two executive positions, Director of Design and Engineering Robert Anderson and Director of Marketing Susan Sperling. This announcement coincides with Noble's office expansion to accommodate additional strategic new hires, to meet the company's growing client base and partnerships.

Anderson, who brings 30 years' engineering experience in medical devices, lighting controls and furniture systems design, is responsible for all aspects associated with the engineering design of Noble's next generation drug delivery solutions from prototypes through production introduction. Sperling holds 20+ years' experience operating in executive leadership marketing roles with global organizations. She will spearhead Noble's marketing efforts and brand positioning as the leader in onboarding and device training innovation. Currently at 30 employees, Noble plans to grow its employee base by 20 percent by hiring 8 staff members in multiple areas, including product development, engineering, quality, accounting and marketing.

With these added employee positions, Noble plans to expand its Downtown Orlando office space by an additional 5,406 square feet, amounting to a 68 percent increase in space. The build-out will include updated conference rooms, additional workspaces and a photography studio for showcasing new products. This expansion in staff and space will allow Noble to continue to design and develop industry-leading education and training solutions that enhance the patient onboarding experience and drive value for the company's partners and clients.

"Our company growth is just an indication of what's to come for Noble in the future as we continue to expand our market penetration in drug delivery device training and education," said Jeff Baker, co-founder and CEO of Noble. "Noble's constant development will forge our goal of bringing value to our clients, driving innovation in onboarding and device training to enhance the patient experience."

Noble has seen continuous growth year-over-year, achieving recognition in the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Companies list six times in the past decade, a Silver Stevie for Company of the Year in the Pharmaceuticals category, recognition in the Orlando Business Journal's Golden 100: Top Privately Held Companies and Outdoor Magazine Best Place to Work. These recognitions highlight the company's commitment to ingenuity and growth to enhance the patient experience. The company also recently signed strategic partnerships that will continue to position Noble as a global leader in innovation in the healthcare industry.

About Noble®

Noble, the leader in onboarding and device training, is a patient-centered product development and manufacturing company. Noble works closely with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop educational and training solutions that improve the patient journey.

