Global IT Operations Analytics Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global IT Operations Analytics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
The Global IT Operations Analytics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 39.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $55.71 billion by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Rapidly increasing IT data operations
- Recent technological advancements in IT Operations Analytics
- Increasing demand from Small and Medium Enterprises
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 IT Operations Analytics Market, By Analytics Type
- Statistical Pattern Discovery And Recognition (SPDR)
- Multidimensional Database Search And Analysis (MDSA)
- Unstructured Text Indexing And Inference Search (UTISI)
- Complex Operations Event Processing (COEP)
- Topological Analysis (TA)
- Log Analysis
5 IT Operations Analytics Market, By Technology
- User Behavior Analytics
- Machine-Based Learning
- Root-Cause Analytics
- Predictive Analytics
- Visual Analytics
6 IT Operations Analytics Market, By Application
- Dynamically Baselines Threshold
- Problem Assignment
- Infrastructure Management
- Root Cause Analysis
- Service Impact Analysis
- Real-Time Log Analytics
- Network and Security Management
- Application Performance Management
7 IT Operations Analytics Market, By Deployment Model
- On-Demand
- On-Premise
8 IT Operations Analytics Market, By Organization Size
- Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)
- Large Enterprise
9 IT Operations Analytics Market, By End User
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Manufacturing
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Travel and Hospitality
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Media and Entertainment
- Government
- IT and Telecommunication
10 IT Operations Analytics Market, By Geography
11 Key Player Activities
12 Leading Companies
- AccelOps, Inc.
- AppDynamics, Inc.
- Bay Dynamics
- Evolven Software Inc.
- Extrahop Networks
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Nexthink
- Oracle Corporation
- Prelert Inc.
- SAP SE
- Splunk Inc.
- Sumo Logic
- VMware, Inc.
