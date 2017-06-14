Global IT Operations Analytics Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global IT Operations Analytics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global IT Operations Analytics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 39.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $55.71 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Rapidly increasing IT data operations

Recent technological advancements in IT Operations Analytics

Increasing demand from Small and Medium Enterprises

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 IT Operations Analytics Market, By Analytics Type



Statistical Pattern Discovery And Recognition (SPDR)

Multidimensional Database Search And Analysis (MDSA)

Unstructured Text Indexing And Inference Search (UTISI)

Complex Operations Event Processing (COEP)

Topological Analysis (TA)

Log Analysis

5 IT Operations Analytics Market, By Technology



User Behavior Analytics

Machine-Based Learning

Root-Cause Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Visual Analytics

6 IT Operations Analytics Market, By Application



Dynamically Baselines Threshold

Problem Assignment

Infrastructure Management

Root Cause Analysis

Service Impact Analysis

Real-Time Log Analytics

Network and Security Management

Application Performance Management

7 IT Operations Analytics Market, By Deployment Model



On-Demand

On-Premise

8 IT Operations Analytics Market, By Organization Size



Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)

Large Enterprise

9 IT Operations Analytics Market, By End User



Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Government

IT and Telecommunication

10 IT Operations Analytics Market, By Geography



11 Key Player Activities



12 Leading Companies



AccelOps, Inc.

AppDynamics, Inc.

Bay Dynamics

Evolven Software Inc.

Extrahop Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nexthink

Oracle Corporation

Prelert Inc.

SAP SE

Splunk Inc.

Sumo Logic

VMware, Inc.

