Patented Biotechnology Formulations Resulting in New Generation of Animal Healthcare Medications and Treatments

The North America animal healthcare market was valued over $10 billion as recent as 2015 and is estimated to possibly exceed to reach over $14 Billion by 2020. A growing veterinarian pet medications advancement trend and focus on preventive healthcare are expected to drive demand for animal healthcare products such as novel cancer treatments and therapies, pharmaceuticals and vaccines for companies such as PetLife Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: PTLF), Merck and Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS), When Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS).

PetLife Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: PTLF), a developer of a new generation of high potency veterinary cancer medications and nutraceuticals for pets, reports on its solution to the ever increasing problem of drug resistance and high toxicity in the treatment of cancer in pets and humans. Each year, in the U.S. alone, more than eleven million cases of cancer in dogs and cats are reported, a number that continues to increase annually. Read this entire press release and more news for PetLife Pharmaceuticals at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/ptlf.html.

PetLife's new patent-pending formulation has created a 'cancer cocktail' combining both Blue Scorpion Venom Chlorotoxin with plant-based phytonutrients. Preliminary testing has shown inhibition against certain cancer cell line studies without toxicity. Across the world, researchers have recognized that many cells which cause disease to have the ability to become resistant to treatment when only one drug is used. Combination therapy is increasing recommended for the treatment of both neoplastic (cancer) and infectious disease. The 'HIV Cocktail,' which changed the world approach to the treatment of HIV, is a similar approach comparison. PetLife's new 'cancer cocktail' may prove to be the non-toxic alternative to the harmful and sometimes deadly side effects of radiation and chemotherapy. The patent pending formulation of PetLife's new 'cancer cocktail' has the curious ability to bind selectively to cancer cells and inhibit their growth demonstrating little to no side effects to the patient.

"Our new formulation, RX002CxN, will become the basis of PetLife Pharmaceutical's new product portfolio, VitalzulTM., a novel treatment option for the treatment of cancer and potentially other indications. The low toxicity of our formulation gives additional benefit. Given the comparative biology of animals and humans, it is our hope that success in treatment of cancer in animals will lead to similar results in humans. Our new formulation has been designed with both human and animal applications in mind. Once testing is completed, the Company will strategically determine the best course of development in both the pet and human markets," stated Dr. Vivekananda Ramana, Chief Medical Officer of the Company.

"This ground-breaking, patent pending biotechnology will serve as the core ingredient in our pharma product Vitalzul' once we complete the much anticipated FDA trials. It is well known that animal research and studies are the foundation of human applications. Our first goal is to complete the successful testing, FDA application, and commercialization for the benefit of animals. Then, we will move aggressively in expanding our research in the human arena, where we anticipate strong interest from industry leaders," added Dr. Salvagno.

MSD Animal Health (known as Merck Animal Health in the USA and Canada) yesterday announced the European launch of Time to Vaccinate, a new program designed to help farmers better appreciate the benefits of vaccinating their cattle. Vaccinations, as part of an overall prevention program, can greatly contribute to the reduction in severity and frequency of infectious diseases, including the need for some medicines, like antibiotics, to treat infections. Merck Animal Health is a subsidiary of Merck and Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK).

Elanco Animal Health, a division of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), late last month announced that it received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to provide sustainable development solutions to address food insecurity in East African countries. The commitment will work to improve animal health and productivity in dairy herds and poultry flocks for smallholder farms in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) closed up slightly on Tuesday at $36.41 by the market close. PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Rob Wright, Chief Editor of Life Science Leader, published an article last week addressing "Why Would Human Health Companies Want To Partner With Zoetis?" When Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS), the former animal health business unit of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), was spun off as an independent company via an IPO in February 2013 (see Life Science Leader magazine's June 2017 cover feature), overnight it became the world's largest publically traded animal health company. And while no longer part of one of the largest human health companies in the world, this doesn't mean that a company focused on developing products just for animals isn't interested in collaborating with biopharmas dedicated to creating therapeutics for people. Scott Brown, D.V.M., Ph.D., is the executive responsible for brokering such collaborations. The VP of external innovation elaborates on some of the challenges faced by Zoetis post IPO in creating research collaborations, as well as why human-health oriented companies might want to consider collaborating with an animal-health-focused company like Zoetis. Read the entire article at: https://www.lifescienceleader.com/doc/why-would-human-health-companies-want-to-partner-with-zoetis-0001.

