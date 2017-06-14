Cheap Transfers From Germany to Poland / TransferGo is Launching in Yet Another European Market Offering an Exclusive

WARSAW, Poland, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

More thanfive years ago as an answer to their own problems with safe and profitable international money transfers online, the TransferGo system was created which delivers fast, cheap and safe international money transfers. The main direction of expansion of the company are European countries and in lead with sending money to Poland. This is why, after the UK, TransferGo is heading to a new market, Germany, offering a custom made economy delivery option withzero fees and the best rate on the market.

The so called "Polish corridor" is at the moment one of the main directions that the company has taken on in their growth, that is why, after the UK, that is still the most attractive places for Polish migrants, TransferGo has opened up in Germany where the number of Polish migrants is dominating.

"TransferGo developed for the German market a special offer called the economy delivery, that allows to decrease the costs of transfers to zero. Thanks to this, besides the standard transactions, where the transfer arrives at the recipient's account the next business day, we can offer free transfers with the best exchange rate on the market within 2-3 working days. We are aware of that sometimes there are urgent issues and the most important thing is to transfer immediately but if this is not the issue then our economy option developed for Germany is the most profitable option on the market for international money transfers since it is entirely free and has the best rate on the market" - says Daumantas Dvilinskas CEO TransferGo.

It's the high provision taken at the time of transfers that differentiates TransferGo from the market competition. The standard fee of bank transfers is depending not only from the amount but also from the currency in which the transfer is made. At the end of the day the banks can't point out how much the recipient will receive after a transfer is made to their account. But the solutions created by TransferGo has no hidden fees which means what you see is what you get. The sender and recipient see the same amount that will go out and be received at the other end.

For more details please visit: transfergo.com

