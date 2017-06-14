The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic Benchmark index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Monday, July 3, 2017.



As a result of the current review, HansaMatrix (HMX1R) and Vilkyškiu pienine (VLP1L) will be added to the index. AUGA group (AVG1L) will be removed from the index.



OMX Baltic Benchmark constituents after the review effective as of July 3, 2017:



Apranga Merko Ehitus Šiauliu bankas Baltika Nordecon Tallink Grupp Grigeo Olainfarm Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Grindeks Olympic Entertainment Group Tallinna Vesi HansaMatrix Pieno žvaigždes Telia Lietuva Harju Elekter PRFoods Valmieras stikla škiedra Klaipedos nafta Pro Kapital Grupp Vilkyškiu pienine Latvijas kugnieciba Rokiškio suris Žemaitijos pienas LHV Group SAF Tehnika Linas Agro Group Silvano Fashion Group



For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team at index@nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.