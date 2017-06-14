

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.



The Commerce Department said retail sales fell by 0.3 percent in May after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in April.



The drop in sales surprised economists, who had expected sales to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding auto sales, retail sales still fell by 0.3 percent in May following the 0.4 percent growth seen in April. Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX