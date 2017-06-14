Lithium Exploration Group Inc.: Lithium Exploration Group Announces Discovery of 800 Feet of Oil Pay in a Salt Dome Overhang at Louisiana Oilfield

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / Lithium Exploration Group Inc. (OTC PINK: LEXG) announced today that its partners at White Top Oil and Gas have discovered an overhang on the edge of the salt dome that has 800 feet of prospective oil pay at a depth of only 3,000 feet. The discovery came from a recent collaboration with the company that has storage caverns inside of the salt dome on the property. The cavern company has shared a recent well they drilled which was believed to be inside of the salt dome. When they were drilling to a much deeper target depth, they went through an 800-foot zone of sandstone at only 3,000 feet, which is in the historically rich Miocene oil formation. The company and their partners at White Top have had independent analysis of the well log completed and have confirmed the initial indications of oil rich sandstone.

"This news is exactly what we predicted we would see from the updated seismic analysis we invested in last month. Having this type of tangible data to support the thesis is huge for our efforts. As stated last month, the historical drilling efforts made on this field were done using old technologies, which could never have seen this type of overhang. The nearest wellbore that has been drilled on the outside of the salt dome in this part of the field is almost a half a mile away and, if this overhang goes all the way around the salt dome, it could result in the production of more than two million barrels of shallow oil," commented CEO Alex Walsh. "These salt domes are easily researched for folks that aren't oil and gas experts, but the overhang concept is that, over millions of years, the salt domes form mushroom heads with undiscovered pockets of oil in them. Our partners have identified several lower zones that they think will have significant production after updated seismic data is analyzed, but nobody thought there were such significant reserves at such a shallow depth. This new find is significant for us and our partners at White Top Oil and Gas, and I look forward to updating you on our progress in the coming weeks."

About Lithium Exploration Group

Lithium Exploration Group is a US-based exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and development potential of lithium brines and other precious metals that demonstrate high probability for near-term production. Currently the company is focused testing the Sonic Cavitation Ltd. technology and the acquisition of oil and gas related assets in the US and Canada. Lithium Exploration Group is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol LEXG.

Website: www.lithiumexplorationgroup.com.

