Mittwoch, 14.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,301 Euro		+0,238
+3,37 %
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
14.06.2017 | 14:58
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capita plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Capita plc

2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Deutsche Bank AG

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (If different from 3)

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:

9 June 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified:

13 June 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Above 5%, 6%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODESituation previous to the Triggering transaction

Number of shares

Number of voting Rights

GB00B23K0M20Below Notifiable ThresholdBelow Notifiable Threshold

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODENumber of shares
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
DirectDirect

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

GB00B23K0M2025,839,16125,839,161 - 3.87% -

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights
Right To Recall 62,601 0.01%

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument Exercise price Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion periodNumber of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights
NominalDelta
Swaps20-Aug-2415,212,0722.28%

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights
41,113,834
% of voting rights
6.16%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch - 6.16%

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

N/A

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

N/A

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

N/A

13. Additional information:

N/A

14. Contact name:

Francesca Todd - Capita plc

Corinna Chan - Deutsche Bank AG

15. Contact telephone number:

+44 (0)20 7202 0641 - Capita plc

+44 (0)20 7545 0770 - Deutsche Bank AG

14 June 2017


