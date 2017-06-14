Capita plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Capita plc

2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Deutsche Bank AG

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (If different from 3)

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:

9 June 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified:

13 June 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Above 5%, 6%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODE Situation previous to the Triggering transaction

Number of shares



Number of voting Rights



GB00B23K0M20 Below Notifiable Threshold Below Notifiable Threshold

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODE Number of shares

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct Direct



Indirect



Direct



Indirect



GB00B23K0M20 25,839,161 25,839,161 - 3.87% -

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights Right To Recall 62,601 0.01%

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument Exercise price Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion period Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights Nominal Delta Swaps 20-Aug-24 15,212,072 2.28%

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights

41,113,834

% of voting rights

6.16%



9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch - 6.16%

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

N/A

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

N/A

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

N/A

13. Additional information:

N/A

14. Contact name:

Francesca Todd - Capita plc

Corinna Chan - Deutsche Bank AG

15. Contact telephone number:

+44 (0)20 7202 0641 - Capita plc

+44 (0)20 7545 0770 - Deutsche Bank AG

14 June 2017