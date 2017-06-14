BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Solos Endoscopy, Inc. (OTC PINK: SNDY), a provider of quality medical devices to hospitals across the country, has announced that after 23 years, Robert Segersten has stepped down as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Solos Endoscopy. He cited personal reasons and the desire to work on projects within the field of law. "I look forward to my retirement and witnessing the growth of Solos as an innovative and dynamic medical device company," stated Bob Segersten.

"The company will be finalizing its agreement to appoint a new CEO in the days ahead and we are confident that the company will move forward towards a prosperous future," stated Robert Segersten.

About Solos Endoscopy, Inc.:

Solos Endoscopy recently celebrated its 30th Year of providing quality innovative healthcare instruments to Hospitals across the United States. For more than 30 Years, from medical schools to hospitals, surgeons have relied on Solos Endoscopy to develop and market breakthrough technology, applications, medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions. Additional information on its line of products is available on the Company's website at: www.solosendoscopy.com.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications that may arise could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Annual Report filing and other filings with the OTC Markets Group (available at www.otcmarkets.com). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

