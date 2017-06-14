NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- HealthPass New York, a private health insurance exchange for small businesses, announced today it will offer Oscar Health insurance plans to small business employers in the metropolitan New York City area. Oscar Health is the country's first technology-driven health insurer focused on improving the member experience through easy, personalized service. Oscar for Business was launched to bring the same Oscar experience that individuals already love to the employer market.

Under the agreement between HealthPass and Oscar, HealthPass will offer eight Oscar for Business insurance plans to eligible employers that employ between one to 100 employees. Employers must be based in New York City or the surrounding area including Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester and Rockland counties to offer Oscar plans. Eligible employers and their employees can begin enrolling in the Oscar for Business plans now for coverage that would take effect as early as September 1, 2017.

The eight Oscar for Business health plan options include four "Simple" and four "Market" plans that span across all the metal tiers (Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum). With Oscar for Business, employees will have access to Oscar's key features, including: concierge teams that use a personal touch and data-driven alerts to help members with their care; the ability to talk to a doctor for free 24/7; a tightly integrated, curated network of first-rate physicians and hospitals, including Mount Sinai and Montefiore; easy-to-understand insurance plans; and a beautiful mobile experience that empowers members to manage their care.

"We are excited to partner with Oscar to expand the menu of quality choices available on our exchange," said Vincent C. Ashton, President and CEO of HealthPass. "Oscar and HealthPass share a common commitment to a member-focused approach to healthcare. The Oscar plans are an ideal complement to our existing offerings and truly enhance our portfolio of benefit options."

"We started Oscar to give people the health care experience they deserve -- easy, guided, and affordable," explained Mario Schlosser, CEO of Oscar Health. "After launching Oscar for Business this year, we are really excited to be working with HealthPass to bring our empowering end-to-end health insurance experience to more New York-based businesses."

For more information about the Oscar health insurance options offered through HealthPass New York, visit www.healthpass.com

