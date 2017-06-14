CARMEL, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, announced today that Constantine Limberakis, VP of Product Marketing, Determine will be presenting at the CPO Focus Summit on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at The HAC in London, England.

Mr. Limberakis will conduct a workshop on Supplier Centric Source-to-Pay - A 360 degrees view of Suppliers. He will address ongoing challenges in the sphere of source to pay when processes are not linked to wider supplier management efforts. Due to data silos created from stand-alone deployments of source to pay technologies, the result is a lack of consistency in the collection and maintenance of information required for proper onboarding, payment and wider supplier management efforts related to risk and performance.

During the workshop, Mr. Limberakis will address the following:

Present research on where procurement organizations are focusing their efforts on "Source to Pay" and why

Address the benefits technology built on a platform approach is providing for improving the linkage of supplier management with the elements of Source to Pay such as sourcing, contracts, purchasing and payments.

Share use cases / case studies of the benefits derived from the improved linkage of supplier management with Source to Pay, for achieving both financial and risk reward benefits.





"I am excited to present to such a focused group of procurement professionals in London next week. With all the challenges we see around us related to Brexit, geopolitical challenges in the Mideast and wider macroeconomic forces affecting the global economy, understanding suppliers, in the context of source to pay, has become the heart of the conversation for procurement professionals that are serious about adding value to their organisations."

-- Constantine Limberakis, VP of Product Marketing, Determine

The CPO Focus Summit is an end user driven forum that provides the latest insight, case studies and debate on current trends and future challenges that affect CPOs and Procurement practitioners. They seek to understand the big issues affecting the procurement sector and to plan how to respond to them through sharing experiences, networking, benchmarking with peers, and meeting with best in class solution providers.

For more information about the CPO Focus Summit or to register for the event, please visit www.cpofocss-summit.com.

