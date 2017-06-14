GRASS VALLEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK: SIML) - announces today that the Company is preparing an export order for $138,000 in SyncPal Orders, and another $368,250 in orders for its legacy audio/video HD commercial products. The Company is planning to purchase back shares in order to increase stock price and reduce dilution.

The Company has a $524,468 order being prepared for 3 large broadcast stations that have over 100 studios covering Europe and North Africa. Secondary orders are being discussed with this client, and the Company has a large pending order in Asia, which will be announced in the next 2 weeks.

Bob Stillwaugh, Chairman and CEO, stated, "I have the fullest confidence that our products will continue to grow in the world marketplace as we introduce our immersive systems into today's commercial broadcast market. Our new implemented marketing platform has enabled our manufacturing representatives to garner the attention of large broadcast empires around the globe. Understanding our legacy products that have been supporting ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, FOX and DirecTV over the past 18 years will help us understand why our new SyncPal is being sold today. More important is what tomorrow brings, and how our Immersive Broadcast System will bring together the entire broadcast industry into the palm of your hand."

ABOUT SIMLATUS: www.simlatus.com

Simlatus Corporation's 18 year history as an audio/video icon, designs, manufactures and sells 55 commercial broadcast products worldwide. The company has a small revenue base in the broadcast industry with long-term national and international distribution. Our customers include large broadcast giants such as Warner Bros., CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, ESPN and DIRECTV, as well as many smaller broadcast customers which include religious facilities, international broadcast facilities, colleges, and radio stations. The new SyncPal, and our future Simlatus-IBS, will allow the company to capitalize in the $150B growing industry of augmented/virtual reality.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

