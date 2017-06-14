POWAY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) ("SIRC" or "the Company"), an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties, today announced it will be participating at the 2017 San Diego County Fair, running from Sunday, July 2nd to Tuesday, July 4th at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard in Del Mar, California.

David Massey, CEO of SIRC, commented, "Over the past twenty-plus years in the roofing business, I have always made it a priority to participate at the San Diego County Fair. This time of the year kicks off what's been our busiest activity of the year, due in part to the business development successes we have experienced in meeting with the local community to discuss their roofing and solar needs. Historically, we have generated up to 100 new projects at the fair from residential and commercial customers with an average contract value between $30-$50,000."

This year, the Company will be offering to the more than one million fairgoers at the San Diego County Fair the opportunity to buy any solar system offered by the Company and get a free roof, amounting to a cost savings for consumers between $10-$20,000. SIRC's business model allows for roofing clients to upgrade to solar panels as well as a new roof, and taking advantage of the tax credits and electricity generated, to do so at virtually no additional cost over the length of the project's financing. To take advantage of this offer and to meet with a representative of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation at the fair, please visit booth 1234.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Contact:

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

(760) 916-7444

Investor Relations

John Randolph

(760) 916-7444



