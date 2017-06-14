sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,119 Euro		+0,001
+0,85 %
WKN: A1C04L ISIN: KYG229721140 Ticker-Symbol: COA1 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,118
0,133
15:02
0,117
0,133
14:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LTD
COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LTD0,119+0,85 %
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC33,5350,00 %