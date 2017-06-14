SAO PAULO, BRAZIL and HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 --Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ("Comba Telecom" or "the Group") (HKSE: 2342), a global leading wireless solutions provider, announced victory and closure of a civil patent infringement case brought against it by Commscope Holding Company Inc. ("Commscope") and its subsidiary Andrew LLC ("Andrew") in Brazil with regard to RET ("Remote Electrical Tilt") antenna technologies.

Comba Telecom was victorious at the trial court and at the appellate court; all instances found that Comba Telecom's products do not infringe on the multiple patents asserted by Andrew. The final decision by the 1st Business Chamber of the São Paulo Court of Appeals therefore refuses permission for Andrew to pursue further legal action and the case is now closed.

Mr. Simon Yeung, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Comba Telecom and President of Comba Telecom Systems International Limited said, "We are delighted that this case is finally over and the Group has been exonerated at all levels by the courts of Brazil. This outcome follows a similar case where Commscope and its subsidiaries were soundly defeated by Comba Telecom in the courts of China. Additionally, Comba Telecom overcame legal hurdles in USA regarding antenna technology and Commscope. We firmly believe in fair competition and have the utmost respect for intellectual property rights. Despite the lengthy legal proceedings, we will [always] staunchly defend ourselves against baseless allegations of intellectual property infringement."

Mr. Yeung concluded, "Comba Telecom owns thousands of patents and invests heavily in R&D to bring technologically advanced solutions to the global market and as such, we have grown to become one of the leading base station antenna vendors in the world. We will continue in our efforts to sharpen our competitive edge, bring value to our customers and advance the industry as whole."

