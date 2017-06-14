SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing Future Farm Technologies Inc. (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) and the building blocks that it has put into place over the past couple of years.

The cannabis industry is projected to exceed $50 billion over the next ten years, according to Cowen & Co., driven by the ongoing legalization of medical and recreational marijuana across the United States. While investors have a growing number of options, the most successful companies will likely be those that have built their business from a solid foundation of agricultural experience and management skills.

Rock Solid Foundation

Future Farm has built a solid foundation in the controlled environment agriculture industry that it has expanded into lighting, extraction, and other areas.

The company's scalable indoor vertical farming systems utilize 90% less water, fertilizer and land, while generating yields up to 10 times greater per square foot compared to conventional greenhouse plant production methods. The technology also avoids the use of chemical pesticides and can be installed near dense population centers, which translates to 100% pure and organic products without any transportation costs.

In addition to vertical farming, the company owns and operates COBGrowlights.com, which caters to both large and small greenhouses and individuals interested in indoor cultivation. The Growthstar brand has been top-rated for almost five years and its newest COB and MCOB technologies offer a 50% reduction in power usage and other benefits by implementing one or more microchips to carefully control and optimize lighting.

A third building block is the company's patent-pending cannabis extraction technology that's capable of high throughput and quality. In particular, the machine is capable of processing 20 pounds of cannabis per hour with a 10% cannabis oil yield. The cannabis oil yield per run is about 908 grams that wholesales for $10 to $20 per gram, which translates to between $9,080 to $18,160 per hour in revenue for cultivators using the machine.

Building on the Foundation

Future Farm began as a controlled environment agriculture company, but has morphed into a cannabis-focused cultivator with blue-sky potential.

The company recently acquired a 15-acre parcel of land in Miami-Dade County and a 10-acre parcel of land near Orlando, Florida that it intends to develop into a legal cannabis cultivation and processing business. If fully-licensed, the company will have a combined 25-acre footprint dedicated to cannabis production in one of the country's premier medical markets. In fact, the state projects that cannabis sales could reach $1.8 billion by 2020.

Florida recently reached an agreement to legalize medical marijuana after a voter-approved constitutional amendment met resistance last month in the legislature. HB 5A will permit marijuana operators to run up to 25 retail outlets in five different regions of the state based on their population. With at least 420,000 eligible patients in the state, the industry could see significant demand from the retiree population along with the tourism market.

In addition to cultivation, the company has begun to build a presence in the branding segment of the market with an agreement with The Hampton Chocolate Factory LLC. The two companies signed a deal to develop and market a premier upscale cannabis brand called "Hamptons Reserve" that solidify the company's move into edibles, oil, and flower sales and position it as a leading brand for sophisticated customers who want only the best in taste and purity.

