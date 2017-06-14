Blenheim Capital Management, L.L.C. ("Blenheim" or "the Firm") today announced an agreement with the employees of its Amsterdam-based affiliate, Blenheim Capital Management, BV ("BBV"), to establish that company as an independent entity. Blenheim and BBV will continue to have a working relationship, but the two companies will no longer have a corporate affiliation. Blenheim will continue to make allocations to certain strategies run by BBV. The spinoff is expected to be completed in July and terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are extremely proud of the success we have achieved with our partners in Amsterdam over the last five years. Our collaboration has built a solid foundation for growth in the months and years to come. We look forward to working together under this new and mutually rewarding arrangement," said Willem Kooyker, Founder and Chairman of Blenheim. "This transaction also helps renew our focus here at Blenheim on the global commodity markets. Our long experience and proven capabilities in these markets position us well to address the opportunities of the future."

"All of us here in Amsterdam are excited to embark on the next phase of our development," said Gerlof de Vrij, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of BBV. "Our relationship with Blenheim will remain important to us in many ways as we pursue a new business strategy and develop new partnerships like the one that has served us so well these last five years."

This initiative marks another step in Blenheim's strategic renewal which involves new product offerings, a re-emphasis on commodity trading, and generally more flexible arrangements with investors to address a burgeoning opportunity set in commodities. The transaction follows the initial expansion of Blenheim's partnership group earlier this year.

About Willem Kooyker:

Willem Kooykeris the Chairman, manager and majority owner of Blenheim Capital Management, L.L.C. and its various affiliates. He is a former member of the Board of Directors of the New York Coffee, Sugar and Cocoa Exchange, a former president of the New York Cocoa Clearing Association, and a former member of the New York Mercantile Exchange. Mr. Kooyker began his trading career in the international commodities business in 1964 with Internatio-Muller in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, where eventually he became managing director of the International Trading Group. He joined Commodities Corporation in 1981 and eventually became its President. In January 1989, Mr. Kooyker founded Blenheim Investments, Inc. (the predecessor of Blenheim Capital Management, L.L.C.) as an independent fund management company and an advisor to several investment funds. Mr. Kooyker received a BA cum laude in Economics from Baruch College in New York and an MBA in International Finance and Economics from New York University.

About Blenheim

The Blenheim organization consists of Blenheim Capital Management, L.L.C. and Blenheim Fund Management, LLC as well as certain other affiliates. Blenheim is an investment management firm focused on trading and investment in the global commodity and financial markets. It is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey with offices currently in New York, London, and Amsterdam.

