Tufin to Open U.S. Headquarters in Boston

Fueled by Rapid Growth, Leading Israeli Cybersecurity Company Will Open New U.S. Headquarters Led by CEO Ruvi Kitov

BOSTON, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Tufin® announced that it will establish a new U.S. headquarters in Boston, fueled by the company's explosive growth resulting from increasing demand for Tufin's Network Security Policy Orchestration solutions, which enable customers to simplify the management of security policies across complex, heterogeneous environments. Tufin's U.S. headquarters will open with more than 20 employees and will be overseen by Ruvi Kitov, Tufin's CEO and Co-founder, who will relocate to Boston from Israel. With the move, Tufin becomes the latest in a long line of successful Israeli-founded cybersecurity companies to establish roots in the Boston technology community.

With more than 1,900 customers across the world, Tufin is the established market leader in Network Security Policy Orchestration, making the company an attractive recruitment target for Massachusetts, which has forged a strong relationship with the Israeli cybersecurity community in recent years. Tufin chose to establish its U.S. headquarters in Boston in part because of those ties, and because of Boston's emergence as a hotbed of cybersecurity technology and talent.

"We could have chosen any city in the United States, but the commitment that Massachusetts has demonstrated to attracting, retaining, and supporting Israeli cybersecurity companies made this an easy choice," said Ruvi Kitov, CEO, Tufin. "Boston is home to an extremely close-knit cybersecurity community, whose resources and expertise will help as we continue to grow and support our customers across the globe. We're excited to become a part of this thriving local technology community."

In recent years, Massachusetts has taken steps to develop close ties with the Israeli cybersecurity community, including a 2016 economic development mission to Israel led by Governor Charlie Baker. According to a 2015 study by the New England Israel Business Council, Massachusetts now boasts over 200 Israeli-founded companies that are responsible for over 9,000 jobs in direct employment and $9 billion in combined revenue.

"Israeli companies have a long track record of success in Massachusetts, creating thousands of jobs and opportunities for the citizens of the Commonwealth, and we are thrilled to welcome Tufin into the fold," said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. "We are proud of our administration's ongoing commitment to strengthen our relationships with Israeli companies, encourage economic development and create thousands of jobs here in the Commonwealth."

The move for Tufin comes on the heels of rapid growth and continued adoption of its Network Security Policy Orchestration solutions. Organizations have selected Tufin Orchestration Suite to maintain a strong security posture in the face of increasing cyberthreats and the limited visibility associated with today's complex, heterogeneous environments. Tufin's solutions help customers across industries such as financial services, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, transportation, and others optimize their security policies, reducing the attack surface for mitigating cyberthreats without sacrificing business agility. Tufin simplifies the security management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world. The company has experienced 12 consecutive years of growth since being founded in 2005, including 80 percent growth in adoption of its automation solutions year-over-year from 2015 to 2016. Tufin now counts 40 Fortune 100 companies among its rapidly-growing customer base, along with several Massachusetts-based customers including Biogen, Fidelity Investments, Kronos, MassMutual, and MFS Financial.

"The City of Boston has become a global hub for the cybersecurity industry, and Tufin is a welcome addition to this growing cluster," said Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh. "Boston has the schools, the talent, and the resources to support a thriving ecosystem of cybersecurity companies, and we are thrilled that Tufin has chosen Boston for its U.S. headquarters."

The new Tufin office will be located at 2 Oliver Street in Boston and immediately house more than 20 marketing, sales, services, business development, human resources, and operations employees. CEO Ruvi Kitov will permanently relocate to Boston to manage the company from its new U.S. headquarters. Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Reuven Harrison will remain at Tufin's global headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, to continue driving the company's technological innovation. Tufin expects to open the Boston office this summer and to rapidly add new employees in line with its expected growth.

"Israeli entrepreneurs have made substantial contributions to our local economy, particularly in the cybersecurity sector here in Massachusetts, and we expect Tufin to continue this strong legacy of cooperation and innovation," said Tim Connelly, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, the public agency that works to support the growth of the innovation economy across Massachusetts. "Growing the cybersecurity sector is a core focus of MassTech and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. We're focused on working with our partners across the state to leverage our pool of top-tier computing talent, innovative companies, and industry resources that are unique to Massachusetts, in order to add more growing firms like Tufin."

"Tufin's arrival in Boston is yet another example of the extraordinary growth of the Israel-Massachusetts economic relationship, which is bringing jobs, revenue, and innovation to the Commonwealth at a record setting pace," said Dan Trajman, CEO of the New England Israel Business Council. "We look forward to doing whatever we can to support their success in the Commonwealth."

