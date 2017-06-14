Cantor Fitzgerald Expands Healthcare Equity Research Team with Addition of Senior Specialty Pharma Analyst Louise Chen and Medical Technology Analyst Travis Steed

NEW YORK, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., a leading global financial services firm, today announced the expansion of its Healthcare Equity Research effort with the additions of Louise A. Chen and Travis Steed.

Ms. Chen is joining the Firm as a Senior Research Analyst and Managing Director, focused on Specialty Pharmaceuticals Equity Research. Mr. Steed is also joining as an Equity Research Analyst, focused on Medical Supplies & Devices. Both are reporting to Mara Goldstein, Director of Equity Research, and are based in New York.

"Against a backdrop of vigorous growth and innovation in the healthcare sector, Cantor Fitzgerald is further expanding its thought leadership, while providing value for clients in these complex and dynamic industries," said Shawn Matthews, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Ms. Chen is joining the Firm from Guggenheim Securities, where she launched and led the Specialty Pharmaceuticals research vertical. Louise was previously at several leading firms, including Morgan Stanley.

Mr. Steed is joining the Firm from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was a Vice President in Equity Research, focusing on Medical Supplies & Devices.

"The addition of analysts of this caliber underscores Cantor's commitment to expanding the depth and breadth of its healthcare research team and to complementing its already highly respected healthcare research coverage," said Mara Goldstein."I am confident that their deep industry knowledge and insights will add significant value for our clients." As recently as this winter, Cantor Fitzgerald added William Tanner, Ph.D. to its Biotechnology team and Steven Halper to its Healthcare Services team.

About Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation has been a proven and resilient leader for over 65 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 7,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate finance and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 23 primary dealers authorized to trade U.S. government securities with The Federal Reserve Bank of New York. For more information please visit www.cantor.com.

Note to Editors: Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Anshu Jain, President, lead Cantor Fitzgerald L.P., the parent company of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

