The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic 10 index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Monday, July 3, 2017.



As a result of the current review, Harju Elekter (HAE1T) will be added to the index, Telia Lietuva (TEL1L) will be removed from the index.



OMX Baltic 10 constituents after the review effective as of July 3, 2017:



Harju Elekter Silvano Fashion Group Klaipedos nafta Šiauliu bankas LHV Group Tallink Grupp Merko Ehitus Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Olympic Entertainment Group Tallinna Vesi



Please note that the 15 percent capping will be based on the closing prices of June 30, 2017.



For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at index@nasdaq.com or Egle Jonaityte +370 65646060, egle.jonaityte@nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.