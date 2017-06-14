Referring to the bulletin from Fagerhult, AB's annual general meeting, held on May 3, 2017, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 3:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from June 15, 2017. The order book will not change.



Short name: FAG Terms: Split: 3:1 Current ISIN: SE0005935558 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: June 14, 2017 New ISIN code: SE0010048884 First day of trading with new ISIN code: June 15, 2017



For further information about the split, please contact Fagerhult, AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.