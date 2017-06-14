ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- MVRK, a digital experiential agency that creates customized digital interactions for real-world marketing events, announces today 300 percent year-over-year growth. MVRK also plans to create at least five new high-wage technology positions by year-end, thus expanding bandwidth to build brands' customer loyalty through one-of-a-kind experiences.

Today's consumers desire the opportunity to share and engage in experiences they can broadcast across social media. As a result, prominent brands and the agencies that represent them are turning to MVRK to dream, engineer and execute physical marketing experiences that utilize an artistic blend of the latest technology. As a leading innovator in the booming experience economy, MVRK prides itself on creating customized, out-of-the-box brand experiences using emerging technologies, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and interactive wearables.

"In order to deliver a higher return on investment for their marketing efforts, brands and other agencies are turning to us to help their events live on past their execution," says Steve Alexander, founder and CEO at MVRK. "Constantly evolving through technology research and development, MVRK's solutions are optimized for a variety of industries, including technology, sports, retail, and food and beverage. Our creativity, collaborative culture and expertise allow us to build unique, never-before-seen experiences that enable our partners to engage with consumers in new and exciting ways."

While MVRK focuses on delivering a compelling experience to the end-user, the company also strives to make the project journey easy for brands and partner agencies. With marketing event experts on staff, MVRK provides support well beyond technical engineering, ensuring that the experience operates as intended throughout the entire event. Additionally, MVRK utilizes real-time analytics to find areas for improvement within an experience and rapidly deploys multiple iterations for optimal results. Without these distractions, MVRK's partners can focus on forward-thinking strategies that strengthen relationships with consumers.

"It is extremely rewarding to be part of the growing experience economy by helping our partners create totally customized experiences that bring unique brands to life and feel authentic to the consumer," adds Alexander. "As MVRK grows, we look forward to partner opportunities that challenge and inspire us to innovate in unexpected ways, while also amplifying Central Florida's reputation as an emerging technology hub."

