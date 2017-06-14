French energy giant EDF announced it has reached financial close for Phase 3 of the 1 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.
The company said the funds were provided by seven different lenders: the Union National Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and the Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), which are both based in the Middle East; France's financial services provider Naxitis and Germany's Siemens Financial Services; the Korea Development Bank; and Canada's export credit agency Export Development Canada (EDC). Financial details of the loan agreement were not disclosed.
The 800 MW project ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...