An undisclosed sum was provided by seven different lenders for the 800 MW third phase of the giant solar park.

French energy giant EDF announced it has reached financial close for Phase 3 of the 1 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.

The company said the funds were provided by seven different lenders: the Union National Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and the Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), which are both based in the Middle East; France's financial services provider Naxitis and Germany's Siemens Financial Services; the Korea Development Bank; and Canada's export credit agency Export Development Canada (EDC). Financial details of the loan agreement were not disclosed.

The 800 MW project ...

