EarthWater, Inc.: EarthWater Exhibits at the 2017 Europa Games Get Fit & Sports Expo

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / EarthWater www.EarthWater.com a manufacturer of high alkaline mineral infused beverages under the brands "FulHum" www.DrinkFulHum.com and "ZenFul" www.DrinkZenful.com is pleased to announce it's exhibition at the 2017 Europa Games Get Fit & Sports Expo (booth #116).

On the weekend of June 17th and 18th, athletes, fitness aficionados, health advocates and more will congregate at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center http://www.dallasconventioncenter.com/ for the 2017 Europa Games Get Fit & Sports Expo https://www.europaexpo.com/. Sponsored by Europa Sports products, this expo will feature hundreds of vendors, sampling and selling vitamins, supplements, sports equipment, health foods, active-wear, anti-aging products and much more.

Find us at booth 116 for discounted products, samples, giveaways and even meet our global ambassador, DJ Asap who will be spinning on the 1's and 2's. You're in a for a health and wellness rush this weekend!

Take a look at last year's event here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=12&v=X9G9_pJwR_s

EarthWater Founder/CEO CJ Comu stated, "We're a health and wellness company focused on tackling diabetes and obesity here in the U.S.A. and abroad. So, connecting with other brands and individuals who are just as passionate as we are about combating these epidemic issues is always a great fit for our brand and purpose. We look forward to making great connections this weekend and seeing how we can incorporate the EarthWater brand in many unique ways."

There will also be a variety of events throughout the expo, including powerlifting, arm wrestling championship, American Strongman Challenge and much more. On Saturday and Sunday, the expo will kick off at 9 AM and end at 6 PM. For more information on the different events, competitions and exhibitors, and to purchase tickets online, please visit: https://www.europaexpo.com

About Europa Games Get Fit & Sports Expo

With over 280,000 people attending annually, 15,000 athletes competing in a variety of different sporting events and over 1,000 vendors, this is definitely an event you don't want to miss!

The expo is opened to the general public, and we encourage fitness / sports enthusiasts, athletes, health conscious consumers and even people just wanting to learn more about living a healthier lifestyle to attend the 2 day event. Over 20 live sporting events are taking place this year inside the expo. (Grappling tournaments, Bodybuilding, Cheerleading competitions, Powerlifting and Karate tournaments… just to name a few!)

In addition to the live sporting events, one of the main attractions is our expo area, where hundreds of vendors sample and sell everything from Active wear, Vitamins & Supplements, Health Foods, Sports equipment, Anti- Aging products and much more!

About EarthWater Limited

EarthWater Limited www.EarthWater.com, is a manufacturer of Mineral Infused High-Alkaline Beverages. Their brands FulHum www.DrinkFulhum.com and ZenFul www.DrinkZenful.com use a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface. Fulvic and Humic minerals are believed to have properties which detoxify free radicals, and improve absorption of key nutrients. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to 'like' and 'follow' the brand's social media pages. EarthWater inquiries can be contacted via email at info@earthwater.com.

