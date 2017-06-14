New Age Beverages Corporation Invited To Present At The Marcum Microcap Investor Conference

Presentation to be Webcast at 2:00 PM EDT on Thursday, June 15 th

New Age to present further details and insights into its integration of recent acquisitions, organic growth and impact on operating results

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) the Colorado-based leading all-natural healthy functional beverage company whose brands include XingTea®, XingEnergy ®, Aspen Pure®, Búcha® Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop®, Marley Mellow Mood®, CocoLibre®, and PediaAde™, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Marcum Microcap Investor Conference on Thursday, June 15th at 2:00 PM EDT.

Brent David Willis, Chief Executive Officer and Chuck Ence, Chief Financial Officer of New Age Beverages Corporation will be presenting and conducting one-on-one meetings with investors. The New Age Beverages Corporation presentation will be webcasted for interested investors with the support of Wall Street Webcasting. The audio and visual of the presentation can be followed using the attached link @: http://wsw.com/webcast/marcum5/nbev.

New Age Beverages announced the acquisition of the Marley Beverage Company and Coco-Libre on March 31st, and of Premier Micronutrient Corporation on May 18th. The Company will detail further insights into its recent acquisition of Premier Micronutrient Corporation, integration of other recent acquisitions, and progress on major strategic priorities.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based, leading all-natural, healthy functional beverage company that was founded in 2003. The Company competes in the fast growing healthy functional beverage segments including Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters, Functional Waters, and Rehydration Beverages with the brands XingTea®, Marley One Drop®, Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingEnergy®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Coco-Libre®, Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water, and PediaAde™. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites www.newagebev.us, www.newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, and www.cocolibre.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, nBev undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

