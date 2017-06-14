Alytus, Lithuania, 2017-06-14 15:06 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snaige AB, legal entity code: 249664610, office address: Pramones str. 6, Alytus.



Snaige AB received a notification about disposal of voting rights in the company by UAB "Vaidana" and acquisition by Bevorano Holdings Limited (the date of disposal/acquisition of voting rights - 9 June 2017).



UAB "Vaidana" disposed of voting rights in the company upon the transfer of part of the shares of Snaige AB to its subsidiary company Bevorano Holdings Limited. The transfer of shares was done as part of the reorganization of internal structure of the group of companies, to which UAB "Vaidana" belongs. The ultimate owners of the Snaige AB shares remain the same therefore.



Managing Director Gediminas Ceika +370 315 56206



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635236