SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Zscaler, Inc., the leading cloud security company, today announced the appointment of Scott Darling, president of Dell Technologies Capital, to the Zscaler™ board of directors.

"Scott is a veteran Silicon Valley investor with deep investment and operational experience and a successful track record of partnering with founders and startups whose technologies are transformative to the enterprise," said Jay Chaudhry, founder and CEO of Zscaler. "Scott will add a valuable perspective to the Zscaler board as we work to extend our market leadership in cloud security and secure IT transformation."

"Zscaler is in a unique position to help companies securely transform their businesses in a world where the Internet is the new corporate network," said Scott Darling, president of Dell Technologies Capital. "I look forward to joining the board and continuing to partner with Jay and the rest of the Zscaler team as they bring their enterprise-class security platform to even more customers."

As president of Dell Technologies Capital, Darling oversees corporate development and venture investing for the Dell Technologies family of companies including Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, SecureWorks, Virtustream and VMware. Prior to joining Dell Technologies, Darling was president of EMC Corporate Development and Ventures which invested in Zscaler in 2015. Prior to EMC, he was a general partner at Frazier Technology Ventures. Before Frazier Technology Ventures, Darling was vice president and managing director of Intel Capital where he managed the teams responsible for investing in support of the business units accounting for more than two thirds of Intel's revenue. Before joining Intel Capital, Darling was the general manager for several business units at Intel and held marketing positions at both Intel and Apple. He was also an early employee at two PC industry startups. Darling serves on the boards of Barefoot Networks and DocuSign in addition to Zscaler.

