On June 9, 2017, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards, and futures in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) due to a share distribution. For details regarding the re-calculation please see Exchange Notices 47/17 and 52/17. The re-calculated basket contracts have been suspended for trading and exercise from June 12, 2017 until the listing of Essity Aktiebolag (Essity) at NASDAQ.



For further information please see the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635241