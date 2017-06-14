EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - June 14, 2017) - Exciton Technologies has received approval from the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) for Exsalt®, the Company's line of wound care products, using the antimicrobial properties of silver to prevent bacterial growth and the spread of infections.

The registration process was led by MKS Medicine Technology, a Beijing-based medical device company in conjunction with a distribution agreement signed in 2013. MKS will primarily focus on selling to the burn and chronic wound markets in highly populated areas of southeastern China, including Beijing, Guangdong Province and Shanghai. With more than 90 million diabetics and a growing population of elderly people, the need for effective wound care products is high. CFDA approval expands the global reach for Exciton's platform Ag Oxysalts' technology. Sales of Exsalt® dressings could potentially double Exciton's manufacturing output during the next year.

"Entering the China market means significantly more people suffering with devastating wounds have access to a clinically proven and cost-effective technology," stated Rod Precht, President & CEO and founder of Exciton Technologies. "The first shipment of Exsalt® dressings has been delivered and positive feedback from doctors is already coming in. And we're not done yet -- we have big plans for developing new products to accelerate our global business strategy."

MKS Vice President Jason Zhang commented, "the success of CFDA registration attributes to the innovative technology in Exsalt® and our significant industry experience. We believe we have the capabilities and relationships to make Exsalt® one of the few best brands for the wound care industry in China."

"China is hungry for the products Alberta businesses create in health innovation. By expanding to new markets Exciton is helping to diversify our economy and create new Alberta opportunities," shared Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Deron Bilous.

About Exsalt®

Exsalt® dressings, containing Exciton's patented Ag Oxysalts' technology, are already approved by Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and CE marked for sale in Europe. The wound dressings have well established infection prevention properties and are now becoming increasingly recognized as an effective treatment for burns and non-healing chronic wounds.

About Exciton Technologies Inc.

Exciton Technologies is a commercial stage advanced materials development and manufacturing company, based in Edmonton, Alberta focused on the creation of technologies for preventing and treating infection. Exciton has developed a portfolio of proprietary and patented processes to incorporate its silver oxysalts (Ag Oxysalts') technology into a range of products, including Exsalt® SD7 and T7 dressings, to target the advanced wound care and anti-infectives markets.

Ag Oxysalts' technology is based on a unique compound containing higher oxidation states of silver (+2 and +3) in comparison to conventional formats (0 and +1). Silver has a long history of safety and efficacy as a topical antibacterial. Exsalt® SD7 and T7 wound dressings incorporating silver oxysalts are demonstrating superior antibacterial activity at a much lower cost than competitive wound dressings. Evidence of superior antibacterial properties leading to improved patient outcomes is steadily increasing across the globe.

Exciton has a license and distribution agreement with UK-based Crawford Healthcare for a line of wound dressings incorporating Ag Oxysalts' technology initially targeting the US and Europe. The Company distributes Exsalt® wound dressings through Cardinal Health in Canada.

About MKS Medicine Technology Co., Ltd.

MKS is medical device business established in 2011 and based in Beijing with expertise in market research, product registration with CFDA, and medical device distribution across China. MKS is closely connected with Medfron Medicine Technology Co., Ltd, a publicly listed pharmaceutical company in China with a network of 350 distributors to target more than 1000 large hospitals.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements, including the Company's belief as to the potential of its products, the Company's expectations regarding the issuance of additional patents and the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the ability to economically manufacture its products, the potential of its products, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and trials, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products, the ability of the Company to defend its patents from infringement by third parties, and the risk that the Company's patents may be subsequently shown to be invalid or infringe the patents of others. Investors should consult the Company's quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

