At the request of Nitro Games Oyj, 2134819-6, Nitro Games Oyj's shares will be traded on First North as from June 16, 2017.



The company has 1,829,328 shares as per today's date.



Short name: NITRO ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000242961 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 139711 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 2134819 - 6 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name -------------------------------- 3000 Consumer Goods -------------------------------- 3700 Personal & Household Goods --------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB on +46 73 154 52 32.