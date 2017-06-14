sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Smart Buildings Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.6% by 2021: Residential & Commercial Buildings Account For 20% of Total Energy Consumption - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Smart Buildings Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Logo

The global smart buildings market to grow at a CAGR of 11.67% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Smart Buildings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing concept of BIoT. Smart building is the integration of all standalone automated systems with additional support features such as cloud integration. An individual automated system generates information via smart sensors and actuators and integrates the processed information with building management control system.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand to conserve energy. According to U.S. Energy Information Administration, energy consumed by the building sector, which comprises residential and commercial buildings, accounts for around 20% of the total energy consumption and is expected to increase at an average of around 1.5% from 2012 to 2040. Non-OECD countries will account for double growth compared with OECD nations. More disposable income and modernization are adding to the increasing consumption of energy.


Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is interoperability challenge. The upgrade of building automation to the smart building is the biggest challenge for the smart building industry. Most BMS have been deployed a decade ago and are not compatible to be upgraded with smart tools. Thus, they need to be replaced, which increases the cost of implementation of smart systems and deters the adoption of smart buildings in old structures.

Key vendors

  • Siemens
  • Honeywell
  • Schneider Electric
  • Johnson Controls
  • United Technologies

Other prominent vendors

  • ABB
  • Advantech
  • Bosch Security Systems
  • BuildingIQ
  • BuildingLogix
  • Cisco
  • Control4
  • Delta Controls
  • Emerson
  • IBM
  • Legrand
  • Panasonic
  • Verdigris Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by solutions

Part 07: Market segmentation by product

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ffw3dc/global_smart

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


