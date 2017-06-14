Cormedix, Inc.: CorMedix Inc. to Showcase Its Taurolidine-Based Development Pipeline at Research and Development Day

BEDMINSTER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / CorMedix Inc. (NYSE MKT: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that it will host a Research and Development Day on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at 8:30am ET. The purpose of the event is to provide CorMedix investors with a comprehensive update on the Company's ongoing pre-clinical and clinical development programs, based on its taurolidine technology platform.

Keynote speakers include Prabir Roy-Chaudhury, MD, Ph.D., Co-Principal Investigator of the Neutrolin® Phase 3 LOCK-IT 100 clinical trial, Director of the Division of Nephrology and the Arizona Kidney and Vascular Center at University of Arizona, and Co-chair of the American Society for Nephrology's Kidney Health Initiative; Allison O'Neill, M.D., Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and Research Fellow at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Z. Paul Lorenc, M.D., F.A.C.S., World-renowned, board-certified Aesthetic Plastic Surgeon; and Gregory Schultz, Ph.D., Director of the Institute for Wound Research and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Florida.

Preliminary Agenda:

Potential Applications of Taurolidine

Development of Medical Devices

Taurolidine incorporation into antimicrobial sutures, meshes and hydrogels

Update on Neuroblastoma Program (collaboration with POETIC)

Neutrolin Phase 3 Program Update

The event will be webcast live and archived on CorMedix's website. To access the webcast, visit the Events page at www.cormedix.com/media-publications/events/.

About CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Neutrolin®, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters. Such infections cost the U.S. healthcare system approximately $6 billion annually and contribute significantly to increased morbidity and mortality. Neutrolin is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis via a central venous catheter. The Company is planning to conduct its second Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with cancer receiving IV parenteral nutrition, chemotherapy and hydration via a chronic central venous catheter, subject to sufficient resources. If successful, the two pivotal studies may be submitted to the FDA for potential approval for both patient populations. Neutrolin has FDA Fast Track status and is designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides the potential for priority review of a marketing application by FDA and allows for 5 additional years of QIDP market exclusivity upon U.S. approval. It is already a CE Marked product in Europe and other territories. For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to possible uses of taurolidine, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management's expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or CorMedix's prospects, future financial position, financing plans, future revenues and projected costs should be considered forward-looking. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from projections or estimates due to a variety of important factors, including: preclinical results are not indicative of success in clinical trials and might not be replicated in any subsequent studies or trials; the risks and uncertainties associated with CorMedix's ability to manage its limited cash resources and the impact on planned or future research, including for additional uses for taurolidine; the cost, timing and results of the ongoing and planned Phase 3 trials for Neutrolin® in the U.S. and the resources needed to commence and complete those trials; obtaining additional financing to support CorMedix's research and development and clinical activities and operations; and the ability to retain and hire necessary personnel to staff our operations appropriately. These and other risks are described in greater detail in CorMedix's filings with the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from CorMedix. CorMedix may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in its forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. CorMedix assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

