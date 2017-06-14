Is Your Office Dis-Empowering Your Workers? The Corporate Learning Network Uncovers the Answer

LONDON, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As workforces become more diverse, and technology evolves rapidly, employees are demanding more mobility and choice when it comes to the environments in which they work.

Ahead of the 2017 Next Generation Workplaces summit (25 - 27 September, London) which is bringing together Heads of Real Estate and Facilities from leaders in this space including Google, Lego, AirBnB, Sky, SAP, CIMA, Investec, Arla Foods and many more, the Corporate Learning Network liaised with corporate real estate leaders to explore how workspace design impacts employee engagement and productivity.

The article, 'Talking Point: Is Your Office Dis-Empowering Your Workers?' delves into the following:

The UK worker in the workplace : The UK is leagues behind their G7 counterparts when it comes to productivity. With Britain's productivity levels being so low (17 th place on the OECD list), despite having higher-than-average employment rates, there is a key opportunity for organisations to leverage workspace design.



The UK is leagues behind their G7 counterparts when it comes to productivity. With productivity levels being so low (17 place on the OECD list), despite having higher-than-average employment rates, there is a key opportunity for organisations to leverage workspace design. Offices - Guilded cages of the knowledge economy? With the growth of the knowledge economy, there is an increased pressure for companies to be more 'disruptive' and 'innovative' in order to compete. Knowledge work relies on human intellect rather than tangible assets, changing the way in which organisations run.



With the growth of the knowledge economy, there is an increased pressure for companies to be more 'disruptive' and 'innovative' in order to compete. Knowledge work relies on human intellect rather than tangible assets, changing the way in which organisations run. Surveillance, trust, and evolving the workspace with agility : Flexible or activity-based offices are the latest trend in office design. But is the perfect office a flexible office? A study found that only 4% of UK workers liked desk-sharing and shifting, whereas 60% preferred having their own dedicated desk.



Flexible or activity-based offices are the latest trend in office design. But is the perfect office a flexible office? A study found that only 4% of UK workers liked desk-sharing and shifting, whereas 60% preferred having their own dedicated desk. The price of innovation: There is no guarantee that economic and work trends will continue to favour the activity-based office. CABE's study found that the workplace is responsible for 24% of job satisfaction, although intangible human values such as rewards, culture and leadership also played a vital role.



