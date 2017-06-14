Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2017) - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE: NSM) ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has initiated a Geochemical Survey on its Black Diamond property, located adjacent to Freeport McMoran-BHP's open pit copper project in Miami, Arizona (the "Black Diamond Property").

In addition, Northern Sphere has contracted Godbe Drilling LLC of Wilcox, Arizona to complete a 4,000 ft surface diamond drill program on its patented Buckeye Property located within the Black Diamond Property.