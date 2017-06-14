

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP Plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) announced the company expects Downstream to deliver between $9-10 billion of free cash flow, with returns of around 20% in 2021. In addition to the $3 billion of earnings growth already delivered between 2014 and 2016, the Group plans are to deliver more than $3 billion further underlying earnings growth over the next 5 years. Across marketing, BP expects to grow underlying earnings by more than $2 billion by 2021 compared to 2016. Across manufacturing, BP expects to grow underlying earnings by more than $1 billion by 2021 compared to 2016.



BP Plc said it will continue to maintain a rigorous focus on cost management and efficiencies while capturing profit growth opportunities. As part of efforts to simplify and streamline the business, by the end of 2016, the company had already reduced the number of roles across Downstream by more than 5000 versus 2014. This is a year ahead of schedule. BP said it has plans in place that reduce this further, to 6,500 by the end of 2018.



BP Plc said the company is exploring opportunities presented by electrification, connected cars and autonomous vehicles. The company already has electric car charging facilities at selected petrol stations such as in Auckland, New Zealand, where the charging facilities have been developed in partnership with Vector. BP said the company is looking to learn from these installations to explore the best model to pursue across the company's global network.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX